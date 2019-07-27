Chanel West Coast Dons Pink Bikini Top & Chills In Cabo

Chanel West Coast appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time in Mexico so far, as she took to Instagram and shared a second photo from her trip earlier today.

The photo showed her lounging on a yellow, plaid couch with matching yellow and gray pillows. Chanel wore a pink, bandeau-style bikini top that was cinched in the middle. Her hair was pulled back in two braids, as she accessorized with round sunglasses, a small heart pendant necklace, and pink flamingo earrings. She completed the look with a pair of small denim shorts, and her matching handbag with a pink, purplish stripe down the center was visible sitting on a ledge behind her.

Wherever Chanel was hanging out at had amazing views of the ocean, with boats and beachgoers visible in the backdrop. Fans dropped by to pay their compliments, with one lucky fan getting a response from the rapper and TV personality.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” they said, as Chanel replied by thanking the user.

Others complimented her and encouraged her to keep it up.

“What a man would do on any planet to have you at his side,” raved a fan.

Someone else said, “Keep holdin the west down baby girl.”

Meanwhile, some followers focused on her looks.

“Looking gorgoeus [sic] and love the pose,” and “You just wake up stunning don’t you! Go to bed gorgeous and wake up gorgeous!” were just a couple of compliments that were also sent West Coast’s way.

Most of Chanel’s recent posts have shown her in swimsuits, which isn’t too surprising considering the hot weather. But she switched it up a little earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself wearing an Oakland Raiders shirt and ripped jeans. Her choice in sports teams appeared to be somewhat divisive.

“Love the Raiders shirt! But those jeans showing off the legs and booty,” gushed a fan.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t get hotter you throw on the [sic] raiders gear,” another fan remarked.

However, not all fans were feeling the Raiders.

“This pic would’ve been cute if you weren’t wearing a raiders shirt,” joked a follower.

In addition to the sports team shirt, she also wore a white pair of denim jeans that had a huge rip on the derriere. The first photo showed Chanel crouching near the ground, revealing the large rip. She joked about her blue wig in the captions, which she wore down and accessorized with a leopard-print headscarf. She kept things interesting with a pair of white sunglasses with black horizontal stripes and added a pair of large. gold hoop earrings into the mix.