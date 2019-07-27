Donald Trump Threatens Macron With A Tax On French Wine

Donald Trump has the French and Emmanuel Macron in his sights now in response to a new three percent tax on the revenue of tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon. The American president is taking aim at French wine threatening a new tax as a “reciprocal action.”

The Daily Mail reports that Trump expressed that Macron made the wrong move by taxing American tech products, so he plans to respond in kind with a tax on a product which will hurt France.

“France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!”

Later in the day Trump told reporters that he would take aim at French wine as “retaliation” for Macron’s tax, adding ing that it was the wrong thing for the French president to do.

Donald Trump, who has made many statements about being a teetotaler owns a winery in Virginia, and would perhaps benefit from making French wines more expensive in the United States. Trump’s next comments about the difference between American and French wines struck some people as peculiar.

Trump: "I've always liked American wines better than French wines. Even though I don't drink wine. I just like the way they look." Always such a refined class act this guy, right?!https://t.co/meuGOqyF6R — Arthur Steinböck (@steinbck) July 26, 2019

“I’ve always liked American wines better than French wines, even though I don’t drink wine. I just like the way they look.”

Trump finished by explaining that he warned Macron not to tax the American products or he will strike back by taxing French wine. Even before France imposed the tax on American products, Trump started an investigation into the matter, but Macron pushed back, saying that France will decide what to tax, and not other countries.

But while Trump took this opportunity once again to tell the public that he doesn’t drink, a new book called The Method To The Madness by Allen Salkin and Aaron Short challenges the claim, quoting a number of people who say that they observed Trump drinking for years.

In various interviews, Trump has exclaimed that he had never drunk alcohol, but some sources say that it’s all part of his mythology.

“I’ve never had a cigarette. I’ve never had a glass of alcohol. I won’t even drink a cup of coffee.”

Some people claim that Trump has steered away from drink and drugs because his older brother Fred was an addict and died young while others believe it’s just his way of saying that he’s in control while other people have dropped their guard.