Model Camila Morrone Claps Back At Trolls Mocking Her 22-Year Age Difference With Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone may not be bothered by the nearly 25-year age difference with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, but she is apparently pretty annoyed by the trolls making a big deal of the large age gap.

The Argentina-born model took to Instagram on Friday to clap back at the critics who took issue with the fact that she is 22 and her Oscar-winning actor boyfriend is 44. As Us Weekly noted, Morrone had posted a picture of Lauren Bacall with Humphrey Bogart, which had led to some very critical comments about her own May-December romance.

Morrone wasn’t having it.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” Morrone said in a video tacked into her Instagram Stories.

“Uh, I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to, uh, live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere,” she continued. “Because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

The gap isn’t as controversial as it was at the start of their relationship when Morrone was still just 20-years-old. Morrone has been connected to DiCaprio for close to two years, with Us Weekly reporting they have recently gotten very serious and have even been talking about marriage. An insider said that the notorious serial dater Leonardo DiCaprio has “never loved a girl like this.”

Camila Morrone has been no stranger to the rumor mill since she started dating DiCaprio. As The Inquisitr noted, she recently fended off rumors that she was secretly pregnant. A tabloid had claimed that Camila had gotten pregnant by mistake and it was causing some trouble in the relationship, as Leo didn’t want to be tied down.

But Gossip Cop noted that there was no substance to that rumor.

“The tabloid’s story is based on claims from an untraceable ‘source,’ but Gossip Cop reached out to DiCaprio’s spokesperson, who tells us on the record it’s untrue,” the report noted. “Despite what the magazine’s unidentified tipster claims, a rep qualified to speak on the actor’s behalf confirms he’s not expecting a child with his girlfriend.”

The report went on to say that Leonardo DiCaprio had been the subject of a number of other false stories in recent months, including one that he was secretly dating actress Jennifer Aniston. Camila Morrone has now gotten some experience as a target of celebrity rumors, though she showed this week that she doesn’t have much patience for trolls looking to attack her relationship.