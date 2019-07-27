Iskra Lawrence Stuns In A Teeny Bikini Bottom And Oversize Sweater

Iskra Lawrence is known for being an advocate of body positivity, and on Friday she showed her fans once again her credentials. Iskra is hosting a Real Talk: Body Confidence event at the Aerie store in the Mall of America on July 28, and the blonde beauty took to Instagram to promote it by posting a picture of herself rocking a tiny bikini bottom with an oversize sweater.

Iskra has often discussed her struggles with coming to terms with her own body. Signed as a model as a young teenager, the English Rose was under immense pressure to stay in the thin ideals prized by the industry. However, this came at a cost to her health, as Iskra developed an eating disorder to keep a slim shape.

Iskra confessed that it was when her body finally revolted that she was forced to accept that her body as it was.

“[My body] was basically screaming that I was hurting myself, but I continued to ignore it until one day, something just clicked,” she said in an interview with Shape.

“I stopped trying to alter what I looked like and accepted my body as it was. With that, I also gave up on dieting, restriction, and everything else that was damaging my body and self-esteem.”

Her body positive attitude helped her find success in the industry, first by catching the eye of American Eagle intimates label Aerie. She soon became the face of the brand. Since then, she has also won contracts with L’Oreal and Adore Me, and has a huge social media following of 4.5 million fans.

In honor of the event, Iskra posted a picture of herself in a teeny bikini bottom and oversized cropped sweater. The bikini bottom features a classic brief cut with narrow strips at the side. Its design includes navy and white stripes with an embroidered pattern throughout. Keeping with the nautical vibes, Iskra paired it with a white knit oversized sweater with six navy stripes horizontally placed across the torso. The sweater is cropped, showing off her waist.

The pose of the photo is fun and casual, with Iskra mid laugh as she has a hand on her blonde locks.

The update quickly won over 66,000 likes and over 250 comments within six hours.

“Omg I’ll be there! Can’t wait to see you!” wrote a fan.

“You make me feel so confident about my own body… thank you Iskra,” added another, including a smiling face emoji.

“Goddess,” concluded a third, using the heart-eye emoji.

Later in the day, Iskra also posted a video to Instagram where she discussed taking what she called a Body Pledge. Discussing her insecurity about her skin, Iskra decided that — in the spirit of positivity — she would stop calling her skin “bad” and use other negative terms.

The video was viewed over 370,000 times.