Meagan Good Flaunts Toned Physique In Workout Gear

The stunning Meagan Good shared a sizzling selfie from her time at the gym today that had her fans drooling.

In the shot, Good had her hair loose and flowing down, and rocked a neutral makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine. She donned a black longline sports bra that showcased plenty of cleavage as well as a section of her toned abdomen. She paired the sports bra with olive green and black leggings that hugged every curve and flaunted her curvy physique. She finished off the look with running shoes and a pair of weightlifting gloves. In the background, a gym was visible, with a few pieces of equipment and a rubber floor under Good’s feet.

In the caption of the shot, Good encouraged her fans to join a fitness challenge that she recently launched. She included a link to the challenge in her Instagram bio, and it is a 30-day challenge that Good has partnered with Force Fitness Inc. to put on.

Just yesterday, she tried to amp up her followers about the challenge by sharing a brief video in which she worked out and showed off her incredible physique. According to the video, a select number of winners who complete the challenge will win a cash prize as a little extra incentive.

Good got real about her struggle with her body in Hollywood in a post two days ago, in which she showed a picture of herself wearing the same dress, several years apart. In one picture, Good has a very svelte physique. In the other, she looked a lot more voluptuous and the dress hugged some new curves.

Good explained in the caption that she struggled throughout her life with her slenderness, and always wanted to try to add some extra curves to her frame. She finally achieved that goal when she was in her mid 20s, but not in a healthy way. She confessed to her followers that she was eating junk food all the time and just felt very poorly on the inside.

Now in her mid 30s, she revealed that she reached a point where she decided she wanted to get in amazing shape, and that’s exactly what she’s doing.

Her gym selfie received over 94,000 likes in just an hour, with many followers complimenting her beauty. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Good posts more shots of herself in the gym to encourage her followers who decide to participate in the challenge.