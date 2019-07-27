Ciara Spreads Legs In Super Sexy Mini Dress

R&B superstar Ciara recently shared a sizzling snap on Instagram that had her 22.9 million followers drooling.

In the shot, Ciara posed in front of a plain white wall with textured green flooring under her feet. She rocked a pair of black ankle booties that added a few inches of height to her already tall stature. And, she opted to rock an absolutely stunning patterned mini dress that left very little to the imagination.

The dress itself had long sleeves and a closed neck that covered up her upper body. However, her mile long legs were on full display thanks to the mini length of the dress. She pulled her hair into a sassy high ponytail that trailed nearly all the way to her booty, and took the snap from a unique angle. The angle meant that followers nearly got a glimpse up Ciara’s skirt, and her long legs were exaggerated and looked even longer than they truly are.

Even her husband, professional football player Russell Wilson, couldn’t get enough of how amazing his wife looked. He added a simple one word comment to the post that expressed his appreciation for Ciara’s amazing legs. All of her followers loved the shot as well, and it received over 107,000 likes in just one day.

Ciara is in incredible shape, and in a recent interview with W Magazine, she revealed some of her motivation behind getting into the gym on a regular basis to sculpt her physique.

Loading...

“I made an overall promise to live a healthier life, and that’s what drives me. I really do love taking care of me, and there’s no greater feeling than going to the gym when you don’t want to go to the gym and getting that work done. You feel so much more confident afterwards, and you feel like you actually achieved something, and that is rewarding too.”

In the interview, Ciara admitted that she was formerly an athlete who ran track in high school. Her athletic background shapes the way she trains for life now, and she even revealed some of the workouts she does on the treadmill from time to time.

Ciara also told the outlet about some of her go-to meal choices for a healthy lifestyle. She said that her day often starts with something like oatmeal with fruit or eggs, protein with vegetables for lunch as well as a healthy carb such as a a sweet potato, snacks including protein shakes, then a relatively low carb dinner.