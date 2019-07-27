Samsung Announces New Galaxy Fold Launch Date

Samsung has officially announced it will be releasing its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in September, according to a report from CNET.

The Galaxy Fold was initially unveiled earlier this year and later made available for pre-orders. The company also sent out a number of review models to popular tech YouTubers and journalists to promote the smartphone’s upcoming launch. Unfortunately, just days after unboxing the devices, many of the test users took to social media to voice complaints about the folding phone, particularly about the inner screen of the device, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

According to the early reviewers, it seems the screen’s protective layer began separating from the rest of the device and it was assumed that the layer was removable. After attempting to fully remove the strip of plastic, the phone’s screen immediately stopped working. For other reviewers, the phone’s screen stopped working more gradually even with the protective layer still intact.

Samsung addressed the issue by apologizing to its customers and pushing back the release date of the smartphone. Now, after an almost 90-day delay, the tech giant has announced its nearly $2,000 device will soon be available to the public.

The company went on to highlight some of the improvements made to the device, including a new protective layer that goes beyond the bezel to “[make] it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure,” and prevent customers from mistaking it for a removable dust guard. Samsung has also added “reinforcements” and new “protective caps” in order to strengthen the hinge area of the phone and prevent dust particles from getting in and causing damage.

The Galaxy Fold is back: Here's what Samsung fixedhttps://t.co/aEFt5uyrxU pic.twitter.com/KB2bYR3i5h — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) July 25, 2019

“All of us at Samsung appreciate the support and patience we’ve received from Galaxy fans all over the world,” Samsung wrote in its statement. “Galaxy Fold is a device long in the making, and we’re proud to share it with the world and look forward to bringing it to consumers.”

While the company has not given a specific date for the release of its folding smartphone, more details will be revealed in the coming weeks. However, it seems the damage has already been done and U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile has made the decision not to sell the Galaxy Fold in its stores or online, according to a report from The Verge.

“T-Mobile will not carry the Galaxy Fold because we already offer customers a wide range of the latest smartphones. Please reach out to Samsung for any further inquiries,” a T-Mobile spokesperson explained.

As for AT&T, which had previously committed to carrying the device in the U.S. along with T-Mobile, the company has yet to release an official statement on the situation.