Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: International Super Cup Opener, Start Time, Preview

French champions Paris Saint-Germain open the new International Super Cup preseason competition in China, taking on 18-time Italian champs Inter Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain — winners of the French Ligue 1 championship in six of the last seven seasons including the last two in a row — will soon be facing the first real test of their 2019 preseason campaign.

On Saturday, PSG will be opening a new competition called the International Super Cup by facing 18-time Italian titlists Inter Milan. The International Super Cup is the creation of French media giant Lagardère Group, as part of an effort to win fans for the French league in the Chinese market, according to Sports Pro Media. League champions PSG, as well as last season’s 10th-place side Stade Rennes, will join Inter Milan and Spanish club RCD Espanyol in China for the inaugural preseason ISC round-robin, with the opener to live stream from Macau.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan inaugural International Super Cup pre-season match from Macau, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time on Saturday, July 27. The club friendly match will take place at the 16,200-seat Macau Olympic Complex Stadium — previously known as Estádio Campo Desportivo — in the city of Taipa, Macau, China. In France and Italy, kickoff comes at 1:30 p.m Central European Time.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT.

PSG have played two preseason matches, both against relatively weak opposition, blowing away German second-tier side Dynamo Dresden 6-1, and then grinding to a 1-1 draw with FC Nürnberg, a club relegated from Germany’s top-flight Bundesliga to the second division after last season, per Soccerway.

But most of the offseason storylines around the Ligue 1 title-holders have come off the pitch, as the club continues to negotiate with their injured Brazilian superstar Neymar. While Neymar is openly lobbying for a transfer back to his earlier club, Barcelona, he previously said that he has just recovered from nagging foot and ankle knocks, according to BeIn Sports.

Even though Neymar is now in China with the PSG squad, he was left behind at the team’s Shenzhen training ground while the rest of the team traveled to Macau to face Inter, according to AS.com.

To watch a live stream of Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without cable or satellite access to the BeIn network can also view the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan match online for free using the following instructions — users can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that weeklong period, fans can watch the Les Rouge et Bleu vs. Nerazzurri match live stream for free.

In Italy, Sport Italia will carry the match. In France, the BeIn Sports Connect France streaming service will make the match available online.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan International Super Cup showdown, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan preseason match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNET, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.