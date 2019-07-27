Ashanti Flaunts Curves In Over The Top Dress Worn To Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Party

Ashanti is apparently one of the celebrities who managed to snag an invitation to Jennifer Lopez’s legendary 50th birthday party. Yesterday, the R&B superstar shared a selfie she took with Lopez, rapper Fat Joe, rapper DJ Khaled and more at Lopez’s birthday bash.

Ashanti also shared a sizzling double update that flaunted her physique in the sexy dress she wore to the star-studded party.

Ashanti shared two snaps that she took while posed on the balcony of a luxe building in Miami. In the first snap, she posed with her legs together, and her arm draped over the back of the balcony. The dress was a major style statement, and consisted of a sheer nude fabric covered with a ton of embellishments, from fringe to jewels. The dress had a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased all of Ashanti’s curves, even though the high neckline meant her cleavage was hidden for the evening.

Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail, although there was plenty of volume in her super long locks. She accessorized with a pair of strappy metallic sandals that matched the dress perfectly.

In the second snap she shared, fans were able to see just how sexy and sheer the dress truly was. She posed on the same balcony, but rather than leaning against it and crossing her legs, she took on a power stance with her legs slightly spread and her arms at her sides. The outline of her curvy thighs was clearly visible through the sheer fabric and fringed details of the dress, and the top of the dress was almost entirely sheer, with embellishments covering up all the NSFW parts.

The look was definitely super glam and a major fashion statement, and Ashanti’s fans loved it. The snaps received over 90,400 likes within the day, and fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“On point baby girl,” one follower said.

Another simply said “Ashanti you slay.”

The singer made sure to document every moment of the glitzy party, and also shared a few snaps of her outfit from the venue in Miami Beach. And, she even shared a cute picture where she posed with some of the other musical artists who were at the event.

She also shared a video of herself in the outfit, showing off every angle of her look and the venue in Miami Beach. Fans won’t know exactly what went on at that legendary party, but the glimpses gave her followers an idea of what the experience was like before it kicked off with all the celebrities in attendance.