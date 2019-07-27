Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Beloved Dog, Waldo, Was Killed By A New York Driver

The couple has suffered a major loss.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner received heartbreaking news on June 24 when their beloved dog, Waldo, was struck and killed by a New York driver, reported Hollywood Life.

While out on a stroll around the Lower East Side of Manhattan with his dog-walker, the Alaskan Klee Kai pup broke free and ran into traffic.

One of Joe’s reps told TMZ the tragedy was “a freak accident.”

The newlyweds are reportedly devastated by their loss. They waited two days before filing a police report because they were in mourning and attending therapy.

According to Hollywood Life, the death of Waldo is especially hard for the couple because they view their dogs as their babies.

Joe and Sophie’s first dog, Porky, was Waldo’s littermate. The Jonas Brothers singer brought Porky for Sophie as a surprise. Later, they decided to adopt his adorable brother so he could have a companion. The dog-loving couple is often seen in public with their pups.

In April 2018, the Game of Thrones actress announced the arrival of her new fur baby on Instagram. In the post, Sophie holds the tiny puppy in her arms.

“Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas,” she wrote in the caption.

In a December 2018 interview with NBC’s Today, Joe spoke about how much he loves his dogs.

“It’s nice when you have a dog where you know you gotta take ’em for a walk, you gotta spend some time and play with ’em, and it keeps you nice and relaxed,” the singer explained.

During the interview, Joe also revealed his entire family, including bandmates Nick and Kevin, adored his pups.

“I think I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them, and my mom’s buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she can babysit while I travel,” the 29-year-old said.

The horrific event has seemingly put a damper on the couple’s marital bliss.

Loading...

The pair recently got married for the second time in France. As reported by InStyle, Porky actually served as one of Joe’s groomsmen. The pooch donned a mini black-and-white tuxedo and a bow tie.

Just a week ago, the couple spent their honeymoon at a remote luxury resort called Soneva Fushi. The newlyweds had just returned home from their romantic getaway when their poor pup was fatally hit by a car.

On Thursday, a somber Joe was photographed walking Waldo’s brother, Porky.

Neither Joe or Sophie have spoken about the tragic death of their sweet pup.