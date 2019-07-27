Jennifer Aniston’s Tight Spandex Gym Body Knocks The Paparazzi Dead

Jennifer Aniston seems to be aging backwards. The Friends actress may be 50-years-old, but this Hollywood star continues to rival starlets half her age. The sitcom sweetheart was photographed earlier today in Los Angeles, California. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the extent to which the paparazzi will chase this celebrity around, but they likewise showed Aniston’s ability to knock the cameras dead.

Jennifer was spotted running errands in a sporty outfit that more than flaunted her killer physique. The star’s summer body was on show via a pair of tight blue spandex leggings and a loose-fitting blush pink tank top. The athletic ensemble was showcasing the star’s super-toned legs and pert behind, although her wowing arms were just as noticeable. Jennifer appeared makeup-free with glowing skin, with the actress wearing her blond hair loose around her shoulders.

Jennifer appeared to have her hands full as she made her way through the city’s streets with the newspaper reporting her eventually driving off in a sports vehicle. The Horrible Bosses actress was photographed holding a jacket, a white box, and a bottle of Smart Water. Given that Jennifer has been fronting the water brand for years, it has now become commonplace for this spokesperson to be spotted bottle-in-hand wherever she goes.

When it comes to defying age, Jennifer seems to top the lists. While this beauty isn’t the only Hollywood starlet to maintain youthful looks, she does appear to lead the way. Fans still can’t get over the fact that Jennifer is 50-years-old. The star’s super-fit body is frequently a headline-maker, although this actress doesn’t shy away from talking about how she stays in tip-top shape.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer opened up on how fitness factors into her life.

“I work out four or five days a week. For the last two years, three or four of those days have been with my beloved Leyon, who is my boxing coach. He has given me a love for working out that I’ve never quite had before. It’s mental, it’s physical, it keeps your mind sharp. It’s something that I actually look forward to — I crave it.”

The star did, however, admit to some wear and tear.

“I’ve had a few knee injuries, so I think the knees might need a little WD-40. Sometimes you want to spring up and the body just says, ‘Oh, no, you don’t,’ but mostly my body feels better than ever,” she added.

Fans would likely agree that Jennifer looked sensational today.