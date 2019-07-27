Caroline Einhoff Dons A Skimpy White Bikini, Flashes Her Beautiful Smile To Melt Many Hearts

German model Caroline Einhoff, who is well-known on Instagram with the moniker Caro E, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.4 million fans to a series of bikini pics — a move that set pulses racing because of the show of skin.

In one of her latest shares, the 28-year-old stunner could be seen wearing a barely-there white bikini that allowed her to expose her perky breasts, as well as her well-toned abs and small waist. The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea.

Per the geotag, the pic was taken in Naples, Italy, where the model has recently gone for a photoshoot sponsored by Ignite International — a high-end, global cannabis brand founded by the famous Armenian-American gambler and social media star Dan Bilzerian.

Caroline wore a full face of makeup, accessorized with a few delicate chains and let her hair flow over her face as she smiled and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of this writing, and within a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 62,000 likes and about 700 comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

Knowing that the picture was captured for Ignite International — whose sponsorship can be a big breakthrough for many young models — a lot of Caroline’s fellow Instagram models also liked and commented on the picture.

Some of the models included Avital Cohen, Kristina Levina, and Hannah Palmer, among others.

The model continued to titillate her fans and posted another picture where she could be seen wearing a very revealing pink bikini as she sat on the deck of a boat to strike a pose. Caroline was accompanied by her fellow model, London Goheen, who wore a blue bikini to show off her figure. The picture was also shot for Ignite International, as suggested by the brand’s logo on the girls’ bikinis.

The picture garnered more than 85,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, which shows that fans fell in love with the snap.

“Omg, you two are stunning,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You guys aren’t twins or sisters then you must’ve been separated at birth [because] you guys look SOOO much alike, it’s insane!” another fan pointed out.

A third fan wrote the following comment for the model.

“Incredible! You are the definition of perfection. I love you so much!”

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Caroline was already famous as a beauty, fashion, fitness and travel blogger before she started modeling. The article also mentions Caroline has been in a relationship with fellow German model Jeff Kasser since 2017.