‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Sizzling Snap, Jokes That She’s Having Twins

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry recently shared a sizzling snap on Instagram with a caption that poked fun at a recent Twitter conversation she had.

In the shot she shared, Lowry rocked a black jumpsuit that hugged all her curves. The top portion of the jumpsuit had spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline that left her cleavage on full display. Her intricate tattoos were visible, she had a neutral makeup look, and her hair was down in a casual style.

The blond beauty was absolutely gorgeous, and she directed fans in the caption to a link in her bio after posting the provocative statement that she was having twins.

Lowry sent her fans to a piece by Life & Style, which revealed some of the story behind Lowry’s sassy Instagram caption. Apparently, a fan on Twitter made a rude comment about it being time for Lowry to have more children. So, she responded with the simple statement “yeah, I’m having twins” as a retort to the troll.

As the outlet reported, Lowry has confessed that she would love to have a daughter one day in the family, though she loves her boys very much. However, that day has not arrived yet, and Lowry hasn’t revealed any plans to expand her family quite yet.

The reality television star has a lot of ventures on the go at the moment. She joined the world of podcasting, and co-hosts her Coffee Convos podcast with friend Lindsie Chrisley. She also tested the waters in the beauty sphere, and founded Pothead Haircare, which sells products that are infused with CBD oil.

Lowry recently shared a few sweet snaps from her vacation in Hawaii with her children, including a shot where she was splashing around on the beach with her boys in the same black jumpsuit.

She also surprised fans with a sexy selfie where she donned a blue bikini on a boat, clearly relaxing and having a blast on vacation with her fellow reality star, Leah Messer.

Lowry is always posting sweet snaps of her family, and also has no qualms with showing off her curvy physique. She’s shared several bikini selfies, as well as a gorgeous selfie in honor of Pride where she rocked short shorts and a white T-shirt with a rainbow across the chest.

She’s also been finding plenty of time to travel, and posted a stunning shot of herself on the front of a boat while the sun was setting in Costa Rica earlier this year.