Taylor Hill Gets Flirty In A Yellow Bikini

Taylor Hill shared a bikini pic with her fans for the first time in almost two weeks, and everyone sounded excited about the new share. The update consisted of two photos, and showed Taylor rocking a bright yellow string bikini. She posed on what looks like a rooftop, as she held onto the railings.

The first photo showed the Victoria’s Secret model from the side, as she looked over her left shoulder at the camera. She wore her hair in a high bun, and pushed her sunglasses up on her head. The bikini left her booty bare, which she showed off by popping her left foot forward.

A second photo showed Hill soaking up the rays, and she faced the camera diagonally while bracing herself with her arms wide apart. She closed her eyes for the shot as she smiled slightly, and showed off her multiple necklaces. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings.

“Our dream girl is here,” announced a fan.

“We love a natural queen,” another fan stated.

Taylor’s look seemed to resonate with many of her followers in specific ways.

“I love yellow now,” declared an Instagram user, who was apparently sold on the color after seeing it on Hill.

“You look amazing even you don’t wear makeup,” another noted. Others had serious compliments to pay the model.

“Perfection in its purest form tbhhh,” raved a fan.

“Oh Taylor, its the symmetry of your face that holds all your beauty,” another fan noted.

Taylor’s fans also have something else to be excited about. A couple of days ago, she unveiled her cover for Numero Magazine. The August cover showed her wearing a very low-cut, black dress. It had a zipper accent on the front, along with a thick black belt that she used to cinch her waist. The rectangular belt buckle was prominent, along with the sparkle accents on her dress, which resembled stars against a darkened sky.

Taylor looked at the camera straight-on, as she wore metallic eyeliner and pink lipstick. Her hair was worn down and slicked back dramatically.

“Completely gorgeous,” and “Spectacular, stunning cover!” were just a couple of the many comments congratulating Taylor on landing the cover.

“Will try to do this with my eyebrows haha!” joked a fan, as they noticed Taylor’s prominent brows.

“You deserve [sic] Everything you’ve accomplished,” encouraged another.

“Most beautiful woman in the wor[l]d,” someone else simply stated.