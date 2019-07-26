Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Wears A Barely-There Thong And Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In New Pic

Brazilian-American fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima has no qualms about posting raunchy snaps on social media. A quick glance at her Instagram page shows numerous eye-popping snaps that are bound to stop viewers in their tracks.

Following her racy snap-sharing routine, the stunner took to her Instagram page and posted a new bikini pic which left almost nothing to the imagination of her 2.8 million followers.

In the picture, Bruna could be seen wearing a bright-orange minuscule bikini that allowed her to flaunt her amazing assets. Her thong, in particular, exposed her almost-bare booty to sent temperatures soaring.

Leaving her hair down and wearing a full face of makeup, the model turned her back toward the camera for obvious reasons and naughtily smiled to pull off a very seductive pose.

Within three hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 44,000 likes and about 560 comments where fans drooled over Bruna’s sexy booty and showered her with a combination of compliments and sexually-explicit remarks.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Key West, Florida, and apart from her fans, fellow models Caroline Einhoff, known as Caro E on Instagram, and Italian model Valentina Fradegrada also liked the picture to show some support and appreciation for Bruna’s hot picture.

“Woooow!!!! You freaking hot babe,” one of the followers wrote on the picture. “Wow! The fact that you’re all natural is amazing! Shows you don’t have to get surgery to be pretty. Keep rocking it,” another fan commented. While a third fan, who went a bit overboard in terms of flirtation, wrote that he would do anything to grab Bruna’s booty just once.

Before sharing the latest pictures, Bruna treated her fans to a beautiful car selfie where she could be seen flaunting her enviable cleavage through her off-the-shoulder printed outfit. The model wore a full face of makeup, let her hair down, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

The 22-year-old stunner accessorized with a delicate pendant and a selection of rings and informed her fans in the geotag that the picture was captured while she was driving to the Deerfield Beach in Florida.

Unlike most of her picture, Bruna did not show a lot of skin in the snap. Nonetheless, it amassed more than 34,000 likes and over 350 comments which shows that the model doesn’t necessarily have to strip down to her bikini to gain her fans’ attention.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, before becoming a model, Bruna used to work at a juice bar inside of a local gym. Seeing her amazingly-fit body and gorgeous looks, people started telling her that she has all the qualities of a fitness model and that she should try her luck in the fitness modeling industry. That’s how she found the motivation to start her career.