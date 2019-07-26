Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly To Buy A House In L.A.

Rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to America are not brand new, but a royal expert has said something new that makes the possibility seem even more real.

According to Emily Andrews, as reported on by the Daily Express, the royal couple is planning on buying a home in Los Angeles. Part of the reasoning for her speculation is to give Archie a chance to be close to his grandmother, Doria Ragland. And Markle choosing L.A. wouldn’t be a huge surprise, considering he spent much of her life there. Plus, she has plenty of celebrity friends in the area.

At the moment, Doria is apparently traveling to the U.K. quite often to spend time with her daughter and her recently born grandson.

Andrews believes that Markle and Harry will be using their new personal charity organization as a jump-off point to spend more time in the United States.

“This project with Oprah, whilst it’s not going to be the first initiative of Sussex Royal, is a big push they are doing in the America market to try and attract donors for their new foundation,” said Andrews.

“I think they’ll probably buy somewhere in America – of course, Doria lives in LA.”

It’s not unheard of for royals to live overseas, but there’s been plenty of speculation already as to whether the couple would be allowed to do such a thing.

Previously, there were rumors that Meghan wanted an apartment or someplace for Doria to live near her in the U.K. However, the request seems to have gone unfulfilled, so it could be another point of leverage for the duchess. Emily added the following to explain her thought process.

“We know Doria and Meghan are very close. Doria has been a very special and intrinsic part of Archie’s life and it would make sense if they bought someplace out in LA. Somewhere where they could go for holidays, school holidays and Doria could stay, too,” she said.

Such a move would prove to be very interesting for royal fans, especially those that live in the United States. While traditional royal fans scoff at royals having celebrity-like status, it’s hard to argue the star power of the royal couple.

With all that being said, it wouldn’t surprise many of Markle’s fans to hear that she’d want to be outside of the U.K., considering the barrage of negative media attention she suffers all the time.

For now, we’ll have to sit and wait to see if such a move pans out.