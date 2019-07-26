Leah Messer Shares Stunning Rare Pics Of ‘Little Baby’ Addie, Instagram Can’t Get Over The Dad Mini-Me

Leah Messer has sent Instagram some new pictures of daughter Adalynn “Addie” Faith. The Teen Mom 2 star may have already dedicated her last few updates to her daughter, but a snap showing this little girl’s face with such clarity doesn’t pop up too often. Leah tends to opt for more zoomed-out photos when it comes to showcasing Addie: a recent Instagram update showing Addie on a yacht barely showed the 6-year-old’s face.

Earlier today, Leah updated her Instagram. She sent out two stunning snaps of Addie in what appeared to be the family home. Addie was wowing in a super-cute dress in yellow and whites, although fans would likely argue that this child’s beautiful smile and blue eyes were taking center stage.

Addie appeared photographed in semi-profile for the first picture with a shift to full-frontal in the second. In the first image, Addie was looking directly at the camera, smiling, and toying with her glossy blonde hair. She was also showcasing some pretty stylish accessories via hoop earrings. The second snap took on some posing, but it hadn’t lost the sweet appeal. This beautiful girl sent the camera her much-loved grin and a better view of her dress.

A caption from mom Leah seemed to suggest that Addie is growing up fast. The star wondered where her “little baby” had gone.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live. While some fans simply agreed with Leah on how quickly Addie is growing up, many took to the comments section to remark on this child’s resemblance to her father Jeremy Calvert.

“Looks just like Dada she’s a beauty,” one fan wrote.

“Her father with earrings lol,” another said.

“She looks just like her daddy” was another comment.

A resemblance between Addie and Leah was made by some users, but remarks mentioning this child’s father were marked with one fan even calling Addie Jeremy’s “twin.”

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant with viewers watching this teen mother discover that she was expecting twins. Leah and ex Corey Simms welcomed Aleeah and Aliannah as a couple, although these parents later made headlines for their divorce. Leah had her third daughter Addie with Jeremy Calvert.

More recently, Leah has been making headlines for an exotic Hawaii holiday: the star and her three daughters drove fans nuts by making their vacation a joint one with Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry and her three boys.

Today’s update from Leah quickly proved popular, racking up over 28,000 likes in just two hours. Fans wishing to see more of Leah should follow her Instagram.