Donald Trump Says Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Need To Be Investigated

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama need to be investigated, The Hill reports.

During an Oval Office gathering to announce an agreement with Guatemala, Trump called for a probe into former president Barack Obama’s book deal, and for an investigation into former secretary of state’s foundation.

The president began his remarks by disputing the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

“They want to investigate, they want to go fishing, and I watched Bob Mueller and they have nothing. It’s a disgrace,” he said.

The special counsel’s Russia investigation reached its epilogue earlier this week, when Mueller testified before two House committees, discussing the findings of his probe pertaining to Russian election meddling, and potential obstruction of justice by the president.

“We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president,” Trump continued. “Let’s look into Obama the way they’ve looked into me. From day one they’ve looked into everything we’ve done.”

“They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let’s subpoena all of his records,” the president added, referring to lucrative book deals Obama and his wife, Michelle, had signed with Penguin Random House.

As The Hill notes, it is not unusual for presidents to sign book deals after leaving office. For instance, George W. Bush signed one with Crown Publishing in 2009.

“Let’s subpoena all of the records having to do with Hillary Clinton and all of the nonsense that went on with Clinton and her foundation and everything else,” Trump added, calling for a probe into his 2016 opponent’s non-profit organization.

President Trump’s Republican allies have also made attempts to shift the attention away from the commander-in-chief to his political nemesis, Hillary Clinton.

During the Mueller hearing, California Republican Devin Nunes explicitly accused the Democratic Party of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump calls for probe into Obama book deal https://t.co/tOztOkgff3 pic.twitter.com/hx4z8fQQ4x — The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2019

As Vox reported, the theory that the Democratic Party colluded with both Russia and the FBI — and lost the election despite such broad collusion — is frequently echoed by Fox News.

Those on the right loyal to Trump frequently claim that the Russia probe was an elaborate plot orchestrated by the Democrats and the Clinton campaign. According to their theories, the Democrats not only colluded with Russia but also launched the Mueller probe in an attempt to remove Trump from office.

As Newsweek reported, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he had instructed Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of Mueller’s probe.