NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Says Donald Trump Isn’t ‘Welcome Back’ In City After Presidency

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio went after Donald Trump on Thursday, challenging the president to a debate and warning him that he wouldn’t be welcome back in the city once he left office.

De Blasio appeared at a Buzzfeed News event where he claimed that Trump didn’t “understand the city” and called on the president to discuss with him and Buzzfeed how to address the challenges that the city faces.

“I challenge you, Donald Trump, to come to New York City and I will debate you about what’s right for New York City,” he said.

“When his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City!” he added.

The 2020 presidential hopeful has been butting heads with the current president over the past week. On Thursday, Trump called out the New York City mayor for what he saw as a failure to protect police officers in New York City.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for [Bill de Blasio]to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well…” he began in a tweet.

“…What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!” he concluded in a second tweet.

Trump’s attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani jumped into the conversation with a tweet saying that de Blasio lacked respect for the police and that a recent incident in which water was thrown on NYPD officers was the result of “left wing” policies implemented by de Blasio.

De Blasio shot back in a tweet that that crime has dropped in the city over the past few years, adding that it wasn’t because Trump had “finally left town.” He concluded that crime is the lowest it has been in the city because he has been working to unite the police and the community.

He then turned his eye to Giuliani, saying that the divide between the police and the NYC community was caused by people like Giuliani.

His comments have resulted in a backlash from conservative Trump supporters.

Most arrogant mayor in USA? DeBlasio must think he's Communist dictator and decides who lives in city he's screw up telling @realDonaldTrump "he's not welcome in NYC." What kind of "public servant" in America makes THAT decision? https://t.co/P3oJpXI1Gs — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 26, 2019

The New York City mayor is considered a long shot for president. He has resorted to asking donors for $1 contributions, according to The New York Post, in order to get donations from the 130,000 unique individuals that he needs in order to make the third Democratic presidential debate in September.