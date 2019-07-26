Hawaiian Bikini Model Jenah Yamamoto Is A Smokeshow In Sexy New Shot: ‘Oops… I Lost My Top In The Wind’

Once again, Jenah Yamamoto is proving that she has one of the best bodies on Instagram.

As fans of the Hawaiian-born model know, Jenah goes by “Gypsy One” on social media and she has racked up an impressive following of over 900,000 on Instagram alone. While she’s most well-known for her bikini-clad photos, she also has proven that she sizzles in just about everything else that she wears as well. In the most recent post that was shared with her loyal fans, Yamamoto leaves virtually nothing to the imagination.

The first photo in the series shows the social media sensation sitting on a large rock and striking a sexy pose. The stunner strategically places one of her legs on the side of the rock and the other just in front of her. Her toned and tanned stems are on full display in the image — as well as just a little hint of the string of her bikini. Jenah goes totally naked on top, covering her chest with one hand and placing the other hand on the brim of her hat so it doesn’t fly off.

The model’s normally beautiful face is covered by her windswept hair, and her tatted-up arms and toned abs are also one of the focal points on the shot. In the second image in the series of two, Yamamoto strikes a slightly different pose while still going totally topless.

Since the photo has been live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews, racking up over 40,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some followers took to the photo to gush over the model’s picture-perfect figure while countless others had no words and opted to comment with various emoji instead. A few others simply dropped a line to let Jenah know that they’re huge fans of hers.

“This belongs on a vogue cover,” one follower gushed.

“Show me more! Show me more!,” another fan begged.

“Oh what a babe. Killer shots,” one more chimed in with a cat heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, the bikini model put on another sexy display in a look with slightly more clothing. As The Inquisitr reported, Yamamoto posed for a killer shot in Miami Beach, Florida. In the photo, the model faced her back toward the camera, looking over her shoulder and striking a pose. The brunette bombshell wore her long, highlighted locks up in a high and messy ponytail, as her pair of oval shades sat on her nose. Jenah’s tanned derriere took center stage in the image, as she showed it off in a tiny black thong bikini.

The stunning shot earned her over 25,000 comments and it’s safe to say that her fans absolutely loved it.