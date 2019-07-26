Kim Kardashian Lets It All Hang Out In See-Through Black Shirt

Kim Kardashian is staying cool in the hot California weather by donning a racy outfit.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim was spotted out in her hometown of Calabasas this week just hours after she headed to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump about her prison reform cause.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed by paparazzi shopping at the Commons mall, as she wore a black, see-through, short-sleeved shirt with a pop of neon yellow and green at the top.

The shirt was completely sheer and gave fans a look straight through to Kim’s sexy black bra and ample cleavage underneath.

Kardashian added a pair of loose-fitting, black leather pants and some black heels to complete her outfit. She had her long, dark hair pulled back halfway on top of her head, and the rest of her sleek, straight strands fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Kardashian also rocked a full face of makeup in the pictures, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a smokey eye, and a bronzed glow. She added shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look. She accessorized with a tiny, black leather handbag.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s close friend and personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, has been accused of bribing models for nude photos.

One woman came forward this week to reveal an alleged message conversation between herself and Hyde, where the photographer seemingly told her she could have a free photoshoot with him if she sent him naked photos of himself, which she refused. He then told her that the session would then cost her $2,000.

Upon hearing the allegations against Marcus, Kim took to social media to release a statement about the situation, revealing that she hasn’t known Hyde to exhibit that sort of behavior, but commends those for speaking out about the situation.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out,” Kardashian said in her statement.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on her social media accounts.