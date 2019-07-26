Miley Cyrus’ Bikini Dance Video Heats Up Instagram

Miley Cyrus made it clear on social media that she was having a “hot girl summer,” and her latest video proves it.

On Friday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story to share a sexy clip of herself sporting a pair of tiny bikini bottoms and a matching white, strapless top as she danced in front of a large mirror.

The singer’s long, lean legs are on full display in the video, as well as her ample cleavage. Cyrus flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs as she shakes her booty and swivels her hips around to music as she extends her leg and bends over in front of the mirror.

Miley raises her arms above her head and dances seductively for the video. She has her long, blond hair pulled up on top of her head and sports a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Cyrus has a gal pal standing beside her, who also seems to be dancing. However, she wears more clothing, donning a pair of white shorts and a baggy black short-sleeved T-shirt.

The video comes after Miley posted a series of sexy bikini snaps to her feed, which had the pulses of many of her fans racing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the idea of having children with her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, whom she married last December.

Cyrus revealed that she doesn’t want to have children now, or possibly ever, due to the state that the planet is currently in.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce,” Cyrus stated, per The Today Show.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Miley added of her future plans to start a family with Liam.

Perhaps, Cyrus’ comments on starting a family will help to combat the near-constant pregnancy rumors that always seem to surround her.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and her racy snaps by following her on Instagram.