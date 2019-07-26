‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Isn’t Joining The Cast Of ‘Chicago’ On Broadway

On part two of the Real Housewives of New York reunion, Luann de Lesseps boasted that she would be joining the Broadway cast of the musical, Chicago, but sadly, she was mistaken. The topic came up when some of the other women cast doubts about Luann’s singing ability, and she used her new position as proof that she had arrived professionally.

PageSix revealed that there seems to be a difference of opinion between de Lesseps’ representatives and the producers behind Chicago as to what was preventing Luann from taking on a role in the musical. The countess’ people explained that between RHONY, her cabaret show and other obligations, she’s too busy to commit to a Broadway show at this time.

“Due to scheduling conflicts, between her [Bravo show], her jewelry line and her successful cabaret tour [with The Countess and Friends] Luann will not be joining the cast of Chicago at this time.”

Friends say that Luann has been trying to land any role in Chicago for nearly a decade, so they were surprised she wouldn’t do whatever she needed to do make that happen. Recently she told friends she had been cast as Mama Morton in the long-running musical.

A source with the production of the Broadway show Chicago acknowledges that at one time they were in talks with de Lesseps but “ultimately decided to go in a different direction,” and released an official statement.

“Luann de Lesseps is not confirmed to join the cast of Chicago at this time.”

Over the last year, de Lesseps has had a rough time after ending her short marriage to Tom D’Agostino and getting arrested, she went to rehab in order to examine her relationship with alcohol. After leaving rehab, she was accused of violating her parole and went back for a second stay in a substance abuse facility.

It’s unclear if Luann knew the state of affairs when she filmed the RHONY reunion, or if she felt put on the spot when the ladies told her that it’s not like she’s Adele.

On the reunion, Luann discussed how fragile her recovery has been, and how it was a positive test on her alcohol monitor which sent her back to rehab, According to The Inquisitr, several of the women on the cast of RHONY are still expressing doubts that de Lesseps is taking her sobriety seriously and is totally staying away from alcohol, especially when performing her cabaret shows around drink.