Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday Poses In Underwear, Opens Up About Past Fears Of Showing Off Her Body

Tess Holliday is flaunting her stuff in underwear for a racy new ad series, but the plus-size model said she wasn’t always so open about showing off her body.

The 34-year-old is the face of a new ad campaign for Isle of Paradise, a color-correcting self-tanner. As the Daily Mail noted, Holliday posed with a number of other body-positive models for the campaign that encouraged people to feel great about themselves just the way they are.

Holliday had already shared a preview of the campaign on Instagram earlier this week and has opened up about how she used to feel under pressure to “get a tan” because people thought it would help her look slimmer.

“From that point on, I just felt like being tan wasn’t for girls like me. This shoot was the first time I’ve ever had a spray tan and tbh, I loved it,” she said, via the Daily Mail. “My skin was glowing, my teeth were whiter…. and of course I still look fat, but I’m a baby lil fat bronze goddess.”

As the Daily Mail also noted, Tess Holliday is among a number of models with similar outlooks on body positivity, including Style Me Sunday blogger Natalie Lee and makeup fanatic Joseph Lycett Barnes. The campaign included a number of solo shots of Holliday and others with the group together sporting their bronzed skin.

The campaign has already gotten a big reaction, including many who praised Holliday in her Instagram post for her willingness to show off her body.

Tess Holliday has been among the most open models when it comes to accepting people of all body types, though it has come with some controversy among critics who believe she is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle. But Holliday has remained committed to combating some of the industry’s unrealistic standards for models. In a recent Instagram post, Holliday opened up about her own insecurities and said she was once too afraid to wear a bikini.

“Being seen in public somewhere that I couldn’t hide my fat body in a cardigan was my worst nightmare,” she wrote.

Tess shared a picture of herself swimming with her 3-year-old son, Bowie, while wearing a bikini and saying she no longer is afraid to show off her body.

The full set of images from Tess Holliday and others featured in the Isle of Paradise campaign can be seen in The Daily Mail.