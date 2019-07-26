Jenna Jameson Spreads Legs, Showcases ‘Swimsuit Ready’ Body Following Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss

When it comes to showcasing her staggering weight loss, Jenna Jameson is nowhere near done.

The former adult entertainment star slimmed down after welcoming her third baby, Batel. As The Inquisitr reports, Jenna has chronicled her weight loss at 80 pounds and counting.

Earlier today, Jenna updated her Instagram.

The 45-year-old sent the platform one killer body clad in tiny pair of black briefs with a matching crop top. The blonde’s fierce abs definitely took center stage although the camera also zeroed in on her trim hips, toned legs and all-around golden tan. Jenna was photographed looking downwards as she posed with her legs slightly spread and with one foot on tip-toe.

Jenna’s caption appeared as a reminder. She sent out an “FYI” that all shapes and sizes are eligible for “swimsuit ready” status.

The star’s caption also expressed love for her fans, encouraging them to keep an eye on good nutrition. Hashtags were added to express how Jenna lost her 80 pounds.

As fans of Jenna know, this trim and toned mother shed the weight via the keto diet. The relatively high-fat, low-carb diet that’s loved by many celebrities appears to achieve success by putting the body into the fat-burning state of ketosis.

When it comes to sharing her weight loss journey, Jenna seems to have taken an especially brave route. Celebrities often use social media to flaunt their slimmed-down silhouettes, but those willing to share side-by-side photos by including their prior and larger frames are more scarce.

Jenna has done just that. Her side-by-side Instagram post last month came with a full display of her heavier weight, plus a caption that mentioned the digits on the scale.

“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back! Please visit my Amazon keto list. the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!”

Jenna has shared other updates with the same side-by-side approach. The result seems to gain overwhelmingly positive feedback from the star’s fans alongside queries in the comments section. Fans are keen to know the details on just how to nail the diet.

Todays update from Jenna proved popular, racking up more than 1,900 likes within just 40 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought more than 100 fans into the comments section. Fans wishing to see more of Jenna should follow her Instagram.