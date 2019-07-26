American Model Tiffany Toth Looks Gorgeous In New Instagram Picture, Fans Call Her ‘Yummy’

American model Tiffany Toth is not only a famous glamour model because of her association with Playboy magazine, but she has also managed to attract more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Although she is known for her bikini, lingerie, and semi-nude photographs on Instagram, the model recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new picture where she decided not to show off too much skin. Nonetheless, it became a hit among her fans who couldn’t stop themselves from admiring her beautiful looks and awesome figure.

In the snap, Tiffany could be seen wearing a pair of yellow lace slacks which she teamed with a simple pink crop top. The outfit was modest, but it perfectly hugged the model’s figure and allowed her to flash a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

She wore her hair into soft romantic curls, accessorized with hoop earrings, and wore a full face of makeup, comprised of a slick of pink lipstick to match her outfit. The model tilted her head a little, ran a hand through her hair, flashed a smile, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, Tiffany informed her fans that the picture was captured to campaign for Sugar Taco, a Mexican, plant-based food outlet in Los Angeles.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up over 11,000 likes and 230 comments where fans praised the model for her beauty and also thanked her for recommending the restaurant and endorsing a meat-free lifestyle.

“You look so yummy!!” one of her fans wrote on the picture, which garnered many likes from fellow commentators.

“Thank you, Tiffany. I like meat too much [but] I am slowly making my way into becoming a vegan,” commented another.

“You’re so gorgeous and beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

While most of the comments were complimentary, one fan opined that Tiffany’s dress was “too ugly.” In response, the model wrote, “as long as it keeps you away,” which garnered many likes on the comment.

Apart from Tiffany’s regular fans, the picture was also liked by fellow models and celebs, including Alison Michelle Waite, Irina Voronina, and Anya Benton.

Tiffany also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she showed pictures of her adorable dogs and informed her fans that she was visiting the pool at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Tiffany became Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September of 2011. Apart from Playboy, the model has also posed for various magazines, including Maxim, Iron Man, and Seventeen.