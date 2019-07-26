Miley Cyrus’ Raunchy New Photo Deemed Unnecessary By Instagram

Miley Cyrus is taking heat from her social media followers after posting a raunchy new photo of herself showing off her curves.

On Friday, Miley took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself laying on a couch wearing a pair of thong bikini bottoms. The white bottoms barely cover the singer’s curvy backside, which she thrusts towards the camera.

The former Hannah Montana star also added a skimpy, white crop top to her ensemble as she looked back at the camera to give a sultry stare.

She has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fall down her back and sports a minimal makeup look, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the comment section of the photograph, fans praised Miley for her sexy picture, but they also criticized the snap. One social media user revealed that she thought the picture was too over the top for Instagram.

“Smh. Is this really necessary?” the critic wrote, which was a comment that gained over 200 likes in less than an hour, as many fans seemingly agreed with the sentiment behind the statement.

Another popular comment told the singer to “wash” her feet, which appeared to be a bit dirty, likely from hanging out by the pool barefoot earlier in the day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors have been flying that Miley and her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, could be on the rocks due to the raunchy and very sexual behavior she’s been displaying as of late.

According to Gossip Gop, OK! Magazine recently reported that Liam is fed up with Miley going back to her old ways, as the couple’s relationship begins to crumble.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” an insider allegedly told the tabloid.

However, the outlet claims that the reports simply aren’t true. Miley and Liam aren’t headed for a divorce, and haven’t even hit the one-year mark of their marriage yet.

The couple tied the knot back in December after nearly 10 years together. They walked down the aisle at their Tennessee home just days before Christmas after losing their Malibu mansion in the devastating wildfire that ripped through California last year.

Liam recently opened up to GQ Australia, saying that losing their home pushed the pair closer together and actually sped up their wedding.

