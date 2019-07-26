Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Jordyn Woods Is ‘Pathetic’ For Going After Ex James Harden

Khloe Kardashian is not too happy that Jorydn Woods has hanging out with another one of her exes.

As fans know, Khloe’s world was rocked this past February after it was revealed that her sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with her baby daddy — Tristan Thompson. Since then, the whole Kardahsian klan has cut ties with Woods but that hasn’t stopped the 21-year-old from staying in the spotlight. Not only does Woods regularly promote different products and her clothing line on Instagram, but she is also living up the fame aspect, most recently partying Khloe’s ex, NBA star James Harden.

According to Radar Online, Khloe has had enough of Woods coming after her men and she’s “done playing nice” after Jordyn was spotted out with Harden at a nightclub in Houston.

“Khloe thinks Jordyn has to be coming for her guys, and is asking friends if Jordyn is really that hard up for guys,” an insider dished. “She thinks Jordyn is pathetic for trying to make a career out of going after her men!”

And Harden and Thompson are no the only men on the list, but Woods recently got done shooting a music video with another one of KoKo’s famous exes — rapped Rick Ross. As The Inquistr shared, Woods was spotted getting cozy with Harden at a nightclub and they reportedly danced the night away together. Insiders from Woods’ camp insist that the two were just partaking in a friendly conversation but people at the club itself tell a totally different story.

View this post on Instagram KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 22, 2019 at 5:43am PDT

And Khloe is not the only one in the Kardashian klan that has a reason to be upset with Woods’ behavior. The same source close to the situation shares that Kylie Jenner’s patience with her former BFF may be running out. At one point, the lip kit mogul was open to a reconciliation with Jordyn but with her recent behavior, she is definitely having some second thoughts.

“If Jordyn thinks that doing all of this is going to help her rebuild her friendship with Kylie, or anyone else in the family, she is so wrong. Kylie doesn’t understand what Jordyn’s motives are right now, but said that she’s created a monster!”

Loading...

This is not the first time that a potential reunion between the friends may have been off the table. Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Kylie is tired of Jordyn pretending like she didn’t do anything wrong in the whole scandal and not taking ownership of her actions. But what hurts her even more is the fact the Woods is cashing in and making money off of the scandal that broke apart Khloe’s family.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the two ever reconcile but for now — fans will have to wait.