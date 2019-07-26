Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Rocks Minuscule Red Bikini On A Bike In New Photo

Alexina Graham is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are having an absolute meltdown over it.

The sizzling new addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed was shared on Friday, July 26, and captured the stunner enjoying a nice bike ride underneath the golden sun. The geotag of the post placed the babe in her native United Kingdom, which provided a gorgeous background of luscious greenery. However, her 648,000 followers may have been too captivated by her unusual bike riding ensemble to even notice the stunning scene.

As opposed to the typical fitness gear or shorts-and-T-shirt combo typically worn during a bike ride, Alexina opted for a skimpy red bikini for the excursion — and her fans certainly didn’t mind the choice. The 29-year-old sent pulses racing in the minuscule two-piece from Victoria’s Secret’s swim collection that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The redheaded bombshell’s halter-style bikini top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the side of the tiny triangle style tops for a seriously NSFW display. It wrapped tight around her rib cage and tied in a delicate knot on her back, accentuating her slender frame as she mounted on top of her ride, which carried a large plant in the basket that was secured to the handle bars. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque, and did absolutely nothing to cover up her long, toned legs. Its dangerously high-cut design and cheeky style left the babe’s curvy booty completely on display, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

To complete her itty-bitty outfit, Alexina sported a pair of dark green rubber boots for another quirky element to the look. She wore her signature red tresses down in loose, flowing waves that blew in the breeze around her and perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the lingerie model’s fans began taking notice of the eye-popping new upload. The post racked up nearly 7,000 likes likes after less than one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to fill it with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said Alexina was a “very beautiful lady.”

