WWE Spoilers: Two Huge Matches And Roman Reigns Segment Announced For ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE is already planning to have a very big show on Monday.

After this week’s Raw Reunion, WWE is hoping to continue the momentum of some good ratings for this week’s TV shows. There may still be a weekend until the next Monday Night Raw, but WWE is already planning to make it a big episode as they are preparing for SummerSlam next weekend. Already, two huge matches have been announced and a big-time segment featuring Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

The official website of WWE has already released an early preview for next week’s Monday Night Raw, and it is already looking good. As SummerSlam approaches, there are still a lot of matches that need to be added to the card, and it seems as if that is the plan for what’s ahead in the immediate future.

Rollins seeks retribution against Ziggler

Seth Rollins has Brock Lesnar in his sights as he’s looking to regain the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but other obstacles are in his path. Rollins was not happy with how Dolph Ziggler took out DX member Shawn Michaels on SmackDown Live, and he’s out for revenge.

This week on Raw, it will be Rollins vs. Ziggler in a one-on-one match which is filled with plenty of grudges.

“Samoan Summit” set for Reigns and Joe

An interesting new segment is set for next week’s Raw, and it brings together two of the toughest guys in WWE. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will stand across from one another “hash out their differences” in the “Samoan Summit,” which may not end up staying peaceful for too long.

24/7 rules

On the Raw Reunion, a number of wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers went after the 24/7 Championship while some even captured it for a short while. R-Truth is once again the titleholder, and he is looking to make it through another week with the title around his waist.

Look for more 24/7 shenanigans on Monday Night Raw as virtually every superstar imaginable is hoping to win the title. While some may end up capturing it unexpectedly, they have to be aware of their surroundings at all times as challengers await around every corner.

Becky Lynch set to battle Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to holding a championship, but she has been without one for some time now. Beck Lynch has held onto the Raw Women’s Championship since WrestleMania 35, and she’s hoping to keep it through SummerSlam, too. In order to do that, she will have to get past Miss Bliss first on Raw.