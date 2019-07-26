Farrah Abraham Falls Out Of Outrageous String Bikini On The Beach

Farrah Abraham is a swimwear lover. The former Teen Mom OG star is known for rocking two-pieces either out on the beach or poolside. The 28-year-old has sent Instagram another bikini display via the platform’s Stories – suffice to say that Friday’s itsy-bitsy display was definitely on the outrageous side.

Farrah’s photo showed her shot full length. The mother of one had been photographed against a beach background as she flaunted her famous curves in a tiger print two-piece. The minimal number was strung and definitely risqué, but Farrah was acing the look. The star’s ample assets were on full show – likewise, her long and shapely legs, curvy hips, and flat stomach. Farrah appeared minimally made-up in this photo – while this celebrity is mostly known for stepping out with a full face of makeup, her update seemed to be embracing a more natural approach.

Farrah didn’t accompany her image with a caption or mention of when the photo was taken. While the star will frequently update her social media with new bikini looks, there’s every possibility that this snap was a throwback. Regardless, it looks like Farrah was in the mood to share her bikini-ready body.

Farrah has been making headlines of late. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Farrah has been weighing in on the MTV franchise she used to be a part of. By the looks of it, Farrah seems to feel that the series should come to an end.

“The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” she said.

The Inquisitr reports that Farrah claimed she was “done” with reality television, although her words seemed to suggest that future small-screen appearances are to be expected.

“I’m thankful I can bring a new element to unscripted and scripted TV soon, as a screen writer, director and producer. I’m blessed for my 10 years and can’t wait to make TV that is original, better made, better talent and better executives,” Farrah added.

Farrah left Teen Mom OG earlier this year amid controversy over her internet-circulated sex tapes and overall adult image. As Cosmopolitan reports, Farrah’s decision to leave the series was a choice. For many fans though, the Nebraska native’s exit from Teen Mom OG marked her having been fired.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow the star’s Instagram. Farrah has 2.2 million followers.