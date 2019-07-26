Former ‘Playboy’ Model Shantal Monique Pours Out Of Minuscule Black Lingerie

American model Shantal Monique — who is famous for being a former Playboy model — is no stranger to flaunting her incredible model figure on Instagram. To titillate her admirers and leave them salivating, Shantal posted a new photo which immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the sultry pic, Shantal could be seen pouring out of black lingerie. As she struck a side pose, she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to drive her fans crazy. The model paired her black bra with a black g-string that allowed the model to flaunt her bare thighs.

She let her blond tresses down, wore minimal makeup and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. Shantal also loosely wrapped a white shirt around her arms to pull off a very provocative pose. In the caption, she asked her fans to name one thing that Shantal is incapable of doing.

The picture garnered more than 18,000 likes and more than 700 comments as of this writing, proving that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You are capable of everything,” fellow model Annelise Jr. commented on the picture. “You can do anything! You are beautiful, strong, sexy and intelligent,” wrote another.

“It’s a trap! You are capable of anything you truly put your heart and mind to, so saying anything to the contrary would be false,” a third fan opined.

The picture was captured by fashion photographer, Caleb Chic, who also posted a very sexy photo of Shantal on their official Instagram page. The picture featured the model wearing a skimpy red lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt her perfect figure. She let her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style.

The pic was from the cover of the 48th volume of Fuse Magazine, which was published in February 2019 and was a Valentine’s Day special edition. In the magazine’s photo shoot, Shantal wore different red lingerie sets while she also posed topless for one picture.

Loading...

The picture amassed almost 10,000 likes and plenty of comments in which Instagrammers praised the model for her amazing physique and her choice of lingerie. While most fans used long words and phrases to express their admiration for Chantal, others used heart, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they adore her body.

Shantal was the former South African Playmate of the Year and was also featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice, according to Famous Birthdays.

The Seattle native studied Bio-Chemistry at Arizona State University after getting her Associates of Science degree. While at college, she retained her love for modeling, causing that avocation to become a full-time career.