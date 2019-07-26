Bethenny Frankel Rocks A Colorful Bikini

Bethenny Frankel shared a series of three photos from her picturesque vacation in Italy, and fans were loving it. She slipped in a couple selfie with her boyfriend, Paul, which prompted many to send their congratulations on their relationship.

The first photo of the set, in particular, captured many of her fans’ attention, as she lounged in a colorful bikini on the back of a boat. The photo was taken from far away and captured her from head to toe, as she sat with her legs out in front of her. She propped herself up with her arms, and smiled for the shot. Her bikini was super colorful, and was made up of a variety of colors and designs. It was a classic string bikini, with side ties on the bottoms. Bethenny accessorized with a couple of necklaces, reflective sunglasses and a bright, pink sun hat.

Fans gushed about her look in the comments section.

“Bethenny you look soooooo happy and stunning,” declared a follower, while another said, “So happy for your joy.”

“He’s a doll and you’re always a stunner!! Beautiful couple,” exclaimed another, who seems to think that Paul is the reason she’s looking so vibrant.

“Love it all but especially the hat!” noted a fan, as another person got inspired by the photos, and said that “Italy is so on my bucket list to visit someday!! XO.”

On the other hand, Bethenny’s second-newest post showed her sitting in a car with her two white dogs in her laps. The captions hyped up the Real Housewives of New York reunion show, and fans poured in with their support for Bethenny.

“My favorite and realest housewife. Honestly, dont know you, but rhony does not even define you slightly,” said a follower, who likely knows Bethenny through her entrepreneurial work.

“Even though you went through a lot, seems like you were the voice of reason,” complimented another.

On the other hand, some people focused on her pets.

“Your dogs are just the cutest-sweetest little beings! Are they litter mates?” they asked.

The photo showed the TV star in a dazzling outfit with tons of color. The entire dress appeared to be beaded, featuring blocks of red, purple, turquoise and black panels. Bethenny wore her hair slicked down in a middle part, and wore mascara, purple eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. Her two dogs were on her lap, seemingly posing alongside their owner for the shot.