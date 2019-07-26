Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Age-Defying Figure Wearing Tiny Bikini In Bold Video

Elizabeth Hurley set Instagram on fire Friday when she updated her Instagram account with a saucy video in which she defied her age wearing a skimpy bikini.

In the clip, Hurley was laying beside a swimming pool wearing a teeny tiny striped string bikini that left little to the imagination. With the song, “Perfect Day” playing in the background, the beauty writhed on the concrete showcasing her flawless figure. As the music played, Hurley twisted her body and arched her back, showing off her toned abs and legs as she raised her arms above her head. To add even more sex appeal to the video, the model gave followers a peek at her booty as she rolled slightly to one side. Wearing natural makeup and a touch of gloss on her lips, Hurley looked amazing. Sporting a pair of sunglasses as the sun hit her skin, the actress looked decades younger than her 54 years.

In the photo’s caption, she said it was a perfect day. Her fans thought it was a perfect video and did not waste a moment letting her know.

“We need to preserve your dna,” one fan wrote.

“I think I’d have to agree,” said another.

“too damn hot…” wrote one follower.

“It’s a perfect body too ….” one fan said.

“Wow perfect is right,” said another.

“Vampire. Lol. She never ages, eternally beautiful,” joked one follower.

“And u make it soo much better Liz,” another fan wrote.

“Yes you are I mean yes it is,” said another.

“Seriously Liz you are defying the ageing process,” one fan said.

Hurley has amazed her followers on a regular basis by sharing photos that showcase her incredible physique.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel said her “secret” to being healthy and staying so young looking was a combination of small things.

“Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities.”

She said she liked to spend time outside, adding that fresh air freed her of any tension. Many of her updates are taken outside, which seems to support the idea that Hurley enjoys being outdoors.

She also said she usually takes her dogs for 30-minutes walks in the mornings and also does Pilates and yoga when she has time.

No one could argue that whatever she has been doing to stay looking youthful is definitely working.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hurley can follow her Instagram account.