Kara Del Toro Exposes Chest In A Bikini Top With Cutouts

Kara Del Toro has been spotted in a couple of bikinis on Instagram today, and her fans seem to be excited to see the photos.

One was posted to her personal page, as she joked in the captions that she’s “home.” The image showed her posing on the edge of a white bathtub in a luxurious bathroom. She wore a mustard yellow bikini, with a top that was especially revealing.

The top was a halter with thin straps while a large cutout in the middle left her chest exposed. She wore matching bottoms while placing her left foot up on the edge of the tub. Kara left her right foot down, touching the ground, as she rested her left arm on her knees.

The model gave a sultry look t0 the camera for the shot, and wore dark lipstick along with dangling earrings and a delicate necklace.

Kara was also seen on Revolve’s social media feed, rocking a tiny red bikini. The top had a tie accent in the front and the bottoms had ties on the sides. The beautiful woman posed facing the camera straight on, while placing both hands on either side of her straw hat. She then slightly popped her right hip, accentuating her waist.

Del Toro also wore her long hair down in loose waves while slightly puckered her lips. The model was spotted under a hut, with green tropical foliage visible behind her.

Kara’s fans may be surprised to hear that she’s from Texas, because some find her look to be “exotic,” as noted by Toronto Paradise. The model described her background.

“I’m originally from a small town on the coast in Texas, the lifestyle where I’m from is very chill and laid back, LA is more fast paced, but I love it here.”

In addition, Del Toro talked about her style inspirations.

“More so than a specific person or brand I’m inspired by the 90’s, I love high wasted shorts and destroyed denim. I love flannels and lace up boots…. I like to mix feminine and masculine, I like leather and lace.”

And when it comes to the hardest part about being a model, this striking celebrity made a major admission.