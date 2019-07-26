Hannah Palmer Poses As A Ring Girl As The New Challenger Games Model

Hannah Palmer wowed Instagram on Friday with yet another sizzling photo.

However, instead of the bikini or athleisure shots that the 21-year-old often sports, she stunned in a new look resembling a ring girl. The model wore the attire since she is now one of the newest models for The Challenger Games.

The blonde beauty grew up in Arizona, first finding fame after entering the 2018 Maxim cover girl contest. Since then, she has grown her social media following into an army of more than 807,000 followers and she has earned contracts with such companies as KO watches, Fashion Nova and Bang Energy.

It appears that modeling for The Challenger Games is the latest accomplishment for the bombshell. Per Business Insider, the event was started by YouTube star Logan Paul, who decided to hold a track and field tournament for YouTube and other social media celebrities. The tournament will feature events like long jump, hurdles and relay races.

Paul will even get in the action, having bet $100,000 that he is the fastest YouTuber and that he will win the 100 meter sprint. Other YouTube stars participating include Alex Wassabi, Amanda Cerny and Austin McBroom of the ACE Family.

Hannah will be able to meet the celebs as a “medal model” for the games, as she explained in her Instagram caption.

The picture includes Hannah and fellow model Amanda Trivias reclining against corner ropes of a boxing ring. Hannah posed slightly at an angle, giving the camera full view of her stunning curves, while her friend Amanda faced the camera straight-on, adding dimension to her pose by musing her hair slightly.

The pair both sported white crop tops, though Hannah’s was a ribbed v-neck cut while Amanda sported a spaghetti strapped, scoop-neck style. The two then completed the look with tight red short shorts, which featured their enviable pins. Both ladies styled their hair into voluminous waves.

Within the first half hour of posting, the update earned more than 10,000 likes and more than 120 comments.

“Both of you look gorgeous. Good luck with the show,” wrote one fan.

“Wow, wow and WOW,” echoed another, adding two red heart emoji to emphasize his point.

“Both of you look absolutely stunning,” added a third.

Amanda Trivias posted the same photo onto her page where the image also won high praise from fans. Amanda also added an Instagram Story of the pair taking a selfie while behind the scenes.

The Challenger Games will take place tomorrow night at Long Beach City College in Southern California. Tickets can be purchased, starting at $30, via the link in Hannah’s bio.