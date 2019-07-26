Megyn Kelly Shows Off Sexy Figure In Tight Spandex While Zip Lining

Megyn Kelly is enjoying some time away from the spotlight with her family.

The ousted Today Show host has been away from the cameras for almost a year and in the interim, she has been spending a lot of time with her husband and three kids. Earlier today, Kelly’s husband, Douglas Brunt, took to Twitter to share a rare photo of his wife enjoying a little bit of time at the Gallatin River in Montana. In the caption of the image, Brunt makes a pun, saying that his wife is the “Cable Queen.”

In the photo itself, Kelly is suspended on a zip line high in the air. Just behind her is a ton of greenery and beneath her is a river. The television personality strikes a pose, throwing her hand behind her head and laying with her derriere facing the water. Her toned legs are on full display in a pair of skintight gray athletic leggings, and on top, she rocks an equally as tight black zip-up that fits her like a glove. She pairs the pants with black Nike shoes with a white logo.

The mother of three is all smiles for the photo op, rocking a bright orange helmet and covering the majority of her face with a pair of big, black sunglasses. Since the post went live on his account a short time ago, it’s earned Brunt just a little bit of attention from his followers with a few fans commenting on the “Cable Queen” reference.

“Queen Laura Ingraham is currently reigning…but zip line looks fun,” one follower wrote.

“Good for her. The zip would be fun but not in that position!” another chimed in.

Poise, grace and no fear – my beautiful wife ⁦@megynkelly⁩ shows she really is the ‘Cable Queen’. We and the kids loved the Gallatin River zipline. pic.twitter.com/XXN1iWncnX — Douglas Brunt (@DougBrunt) July 26, 2019

While Kelly definitely appears to be enjoying her time away from the spotlight and hanging out with her family, a media executive source tells The Daily Mail that he thinks that the upcoming political debates need a no-nonsense television personality on the air and obviously, Kelly would be a good fit for it.

“Our debate schedule needs a Megyn Kelly, overly kind treatment of the candidates won’t serve any of them well in the end.”

“Anyone who has been in politics and who has debate-prepped candidates knows firsthand that tough debates in primary elections make for stronger candidates in a general election,” he continued.

The exec also went on to say that the “kid-glove treatment” will not be helpful in the debate cycle for whoever ends up going against Donald Trump. During the 2015 debate, Kelly was still with Fox News and the first GOP presidential debate that she was a part of drew in over 24 million viewers, making it the highest-rated debate of all time.

It remains to be seen what network Kelly will sign with next but one thing is for sure, she seems to be enjoying her payout from NBC, going on a ton of vacations and spending quality time with family.