Caitlyn Jenner’s Bikini Pic Takes Unexpected Turn: Period Comment Outrages Instagram

A bikini picture of Caitlyn Jenner cooling off in a pool has taken an unexpected turn. The former athlete and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share her moment: Caitlyn’s photo showed her relaxing and semi-submerged in waters with her eyes closed and a peaceful expression.

A comment that clocked over 420 likes has sparked outrage. Given that it appeared as somewhat trolling, the resulting anger will be of no surprise to fans.

“Kinda bloated, are you on your period?” the user wrote.

Caitlyn is transgender: born Bruce Jenner, the 69-year-old underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2017. The former Olympian and ex to Kris Jenner now lives her life as the woman she is.

Fans took to the user’s comment by the masses with over 212 individuals taking the time to respond. While a fair few users appeared amused by the remark, many found it to be hurtful.

“She is a woman,” one fan wrote.

“She’s being her true self! She’s obviously female… now you go on and have a blessed day girl!” another said.

“So unnecessary,” a fan added.

Conversations between users appeared to range from one-word comments to full-blown debates. Overall, however, it appeared that fans were out to support Caitlyn and slam the menstrual-related comment.

Caitlyn has been very public with her gender transition. In addition to writing a book about it, the star has become an advocate for the transgender community. Speaking to Variety, Caitlyn revealed that she’s a lot more involved than people might think.

“Today, I’m very politically involved. Nobody really knows it. I do it very quietly because I have been so criticized by the liberal side of the media. I can get more things done if I don’t stick my nose into everything publicly.”

Comments left on Caitlyn’s swimwear snap did not exclusively center around her high-profile transition, though. Given that Caitlyn had referenced blistering heat in her caption, many users took to the comments section to mention the heatwave that’s been sweeping the U.S. Comments came in from across the country with many fans citing the high temperatures that they were battling. Caitlyn was also complimented on looking great for her age.

The update itself also received a like from 21-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn’s photo racked up over 162,000 likes overall with over 2,300 comments.

Caitlyn has 9.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Miley Cyrus, plus various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.