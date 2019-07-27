‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, July 24: Thomas Threatens Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 25 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who was in a particularly cheerful mood the day after he got married. He greeted Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) by saying, “Good morning, Mrs. Forrester,” and leaned in for a kiss. However, Hope was not in an affectionate mood. She wanted to check on Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) but Thomas turned the heat up. She rejected his advances and told him that the door was open. Thomas wasn’t buying her excuses because he said that Douglas was downstairs with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Thomas told his bride that he had booked them in at a hotel for the night, per She Knows Soaps. But Hope wanted to know if Douglas would be going with them. Thomas pointed out that his son going with them on honeymoon would defeat the purpose. She felt that he should have first discussed the “staycation” plans with her first.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had to knock on the door because Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had locked it. Once she opened, he noted that she had been late to Thomas and Hope’s wedding. He wanted Flo to give his son a chance because his son was a “good guy.”

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) found the adoption papers he had been searching for. He was busy scanning them when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stepped into the room. She wanted to know why he was looking at Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) adoption papers. Liam listed the questions he had about Flo. He said that he wanted to know why she came to L.A. and how she was connected to Thomas

Steffy told him that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) had set up the adoption with a colleague of hers. She never knew the name of the colleague which Liam found strange. After Steffy left, Liam called the Las Vegas hospital and told them that he wanted to check if Flo Fulton had been a patient on a particular day.

Thomas called Flo and harassed her about keeping her mouth shut. They then argued about whether the baby’s name was Phoebe or Beth. Thomas asked Flo if it made her feel better to say that Phoebe was Beth, because it actually did not matter because nobody would ever know that she was alive.

Just then, Thomas saw Douglas standing in the doorway. Thomas disconnected and asked Douglas what he had taught him about knocking. He also told the little boy that he had to pack because he would be staying at Aunt Steffy’s house because he and Hope were going on a honeymoon.

However, Douglas wanted to know why his father had said that Beth was alive. At first, Thomas denied that he had said that she was, but soon changed tactics. He told Douglas that he had heard wrong and that he was never to repeat what he had heard. Douglas insisted that Phoebe is Beth and that she was alive. Thomas then threatened Douglas and told him that he would leave him in L.A., while he and Hope go to New York. After Thomas left, Douglas went to the mirror and repeatedly said, “Baby Beth is alive.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.