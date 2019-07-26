Miley Cyrus Has ‘Hot Girl Summer’ In White Thong Bikini And Tiny Tank Top

Miley Cyrus has been surprisingly quiet on Instagram lately, but that all changed today when she shared a sizzling new snap to her page that quickly caught the attention of her millions of fans.

In the photo shared on Friday, July 26, the singer lays across a plush couch with her phone in her hand, turning her head to stare down the camera as it captured the seemingly candid moment. Of course, in typical Miley fashion, the singer was rocking a scandalously skimpy ensemble that showed plenty of skin, and her 96.4 million followers certainly did not mind the NSFW display.

The “Mothers Daughter” singer sent pulses racing in an all-white outfit that left very little to the imagination. Miley’s tight white tank top barely covered her torso and offered a glimpse of her flat midsection as she lounged across the cushions. This was hardly the most daring element of the star’s attire, however, as her lower half was covered by nothing more than a skimpy pair of thong bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The minuscule white swimwear hardly provided any coverage to the 26-year-old’s curvy booty that was propped up in the air, while her long, toned legs stretched out behind her. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs as well as her slender figure.

While the singer often adorns her outfits with stacks of jewelry, today’s ensemble appeared light on the bling. The only accessories within eyesight in the steamy shot was a stack of silver bracelets around one of her wrists — though it would be no surprise if her followers were too captivated by her bootylicious “hot girl summer” display to even notice. She wore her blonde locks down in their natural, loose waves that cascaded over her back, while her blunt bangs framed her makeup-free face that let her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before the Disney Channel alum’s new social media snap started getting noticed. At the time of this writing, the skin-baring shot racked up nearly 700,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live to Instagram – and that number continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“omfg” wrote YouTube personality Tana Mongeau.

Beauty guru James Charles called the singer a “legend.”

Loading...

This post followed up another duo of shots that Miley shared earlier in the day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the photos saw the bombshell lounging in the pool on a large float, rocking the same white bikini bottoms and a purple bandeau bikini top that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique and drove her followers absolutely wild.