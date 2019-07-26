Nicki Minaj May Have Just Confirmed Her Pregnancy & Engagement To Registered Sex Offender Boyfriend

Nicki's lyrics have caused some serious speculation.

Nicki Minaj’s verse on Chance the Rapper’s song “Zanies and Fools” has sent fans into a tizzy, reports People.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” raps Nicki on the track that was released on Friday.

These lyrics have caused speculation Nicki is engaged and expecting a baby with boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

As noted by People in December, Kenneth, 40, has a worrisome background. He has served jail time for manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002 and is a registered sex offender. Online records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services report the 40-year-old was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. Kenneth served several years in prison for both convictions. Until this past May, Nicki’s beau was on supervised release.

The “Barbie Tingz” singer was quick to defend her man from criticism.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet,” she wrote on Instagram.

The same day, the rapper posted an intimate pic of the couple in bed, wearing her underwear.

The pair have known each other since they were teenagers, living in Queens, New York City.

“Nicki and Kenneth dated when she was a teenager, before she was famous,” a source told Us Weekly.

Kenneth seems to be very serious about the relationship. His only tattoo is of Nicki’s given name, Onika, in large lettering on his neck.

The Grammy nominee first flaunted her relationship on Instagram on December 9, 2018, in celebration of her 36th birthday.

Later that month, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the curvy beauty was ready to have children with her boyfriend.

“Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” said the source. “She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”

According to People, Nicki recently posted a pic of the pair on her Instagram with an excerpt of her “Zanies and Fools” lyrics in the caption.

Loading...

Despite the controversy surrounding her man, fans seemed to be thrilled over the idea Nicki may be pregnant and engaged.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL NICKI IS PREGNANT AND SHE’S GETTING MARRIED,” an excited fan tweeted.

“OMG AT THE END OF ZANIES AND FOOLS NICKI SAID SHE WAS PREGNANT,” another passionately wrote.

Nicki and Kenneth have not yet responded to the engagement and pregnancy rumors.