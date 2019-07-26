Selena Gomez Massive Flaunts Cleavage On Instagram

Selena Gomez is stunning in her latest social media photo. The singer-actress is currently enjoying a trip to Italy where she’s glowing in her latest snap.

On Friday, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a gorgeous black, red and pink ensemble.

Selena donned a low-cut floral top, flaunting her massive cleavage to her followers. She added a black skirt with red polka dots. The garments allowed her long, lean legs to be on view since she put them in plain sight for the sexy snapshot.

Gomez had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun behind her head.

For the outing, she also rocked a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. The singer added pink eye shadow, shimmering highlighter, coral blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

The star leaned head in her hand while on a boat. While she posed, Selena shared a smirk and a sultry stare into the camera. She looked happy and healthy.

In the background of the photo, a beautiful water scene appeared against a shore sharing multiple buildings.

Selena Gomez’s most famous romance has been with singer Justin Bieber, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Although Bieber is now married to model Hailey Baldwin, sources recently told People Magazine that Justin may not be over Selena.

“He is not over Selena. This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her.”

“[Justin] may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to happy and healthy,” the source added.

However, since the time of the report, fans have not seen Justin and Selena together, nor have they dropped any hints that they may be missing one another. Bieber is often seen canoodling with his wife, Baldwin, as the couple are getting ready to celebrate their big one-year wedding anniversary.

Since the couple didn’t have a big, lavish wedding, they’re also said to be planning a big ceremony for all of their friends and family to attend.

Fans can see more of Selena Gomez by following her on Instagram.