Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Putting Cigarette Out On His Face Amidst Ongoing Defamation Lawsuit

New details have emerged from Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The Blast reports that court documents show that Johnny is accusing Amber of putting out a cigarette on his cheek during a heated altercation between them. According to The Blast, the fight allegedly occurred in March 2015, when the then-couple was in Australia. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor claimed that Amber also threw a bottle of alcohol at him and it almost completely cut off his finger.

In the documents, he also alleged that Amber was incensed about the fact that he had discussed the creation of a postnuptial agreement between them. By that point, the couple would have been married for about a month. As Entertainment Tonight reports, their wedding was held in February of that year on Johnny’s private island in The Bahamas.

The Blast published a photo of Depp that was reportedly taken at a hospital in Australia after he sought treatment for his hurt finger. In the picture, you can see that he has a small circular red bruise on his face. You can also see the bandage around the seemingly bloodied finger.

Johnny filed the lawsuit after Heard penned an op-ed in The Washington Post — published in December 2018 — in which the actress claimed that she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

“Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence,'” Johnny’s lawsuit reads.

Even though she never named her ex-husband in the article, the actor claims that it is based on previous allegations that he inflicted violence on her.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, Amber Heard requested a restraining order against her estranged husband on May 27, 2016, claiming that he was a danger to her because of previous abuse. She also released photos of her bruised face to support her claims. The Aquaman actress had filed for divorce a couple of days prior to that and Johnny had later requested that the court “terminate” its ability to award support to Amber and insisted that she should pay her own legal fees.

“I live in fear that Johnny will return to the residence unannounced to terrorize me, physically and emotionally,” Heard said in the documents requesting the restraining order. A temporary order was later granted.

Loading...

They eventually settled their divorce in August 2016 and Amber withdrew the request for the restraining order. In a joint statement, they said that they never inflicted emotional or physical harm on each other.