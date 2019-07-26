Donald Trump’s Former FBI Head Andrew McCabe Says Impeachment Proceedings Should Begin

Although Robert Mueller’s testimony was disappointing to some Democrats and Republicans, The Inquisitr reported that it did reveal at least one blockbuster revelation: that Russians were given internal polling data by Donald Trump’s campaign and the data they used attempted to tip the election toward Trump.

Following Mueller’s testimony, former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday to CNN’s John Berman that the information he presented convinced McCabe that it’s time to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“You know, from my own experience at the very beginning of this investigation we confronted some very hard choices, choices we knew would have negative repercussions on our organization and on us personally and we made those choices anyway, because it was our job and duty to do so,” he said, adding that Congress is in the same position and it’s up to them to “step up to the plate and do their job.”

“It doesn’t mean that the president will be removed from office or should be removed from office or will be impeached, but it is absolutely clear to me that the time has come for Congress to pursue a dedicated impeachment inquiry.”

Former Republican Justin Amash, who was the first of the Grand Old Party (GOP) to call for Trump’s impeachment, believes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reluctant to begin proceedings because she wants to keep her grip on power. Per The Inquisitr, Amash claims that Pelosi would begin proceedings if she believed in doing what’s right, and suggests that her hesitancy is a sign that she only cares about staying in power.

President Donald Trump's former FBI head says it's time to start impeachment hearings https://t.co/t46nCs3N9q — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 26, 2019

But Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin claims that impeachment proceedings may begin without Pelosi’s approval. During an interview with The Washington Post, Raskin highlighted that the Constitution leaves the decision in the hands of Congress to structure impeachment proceedings. He points to the different paths forward — such as from floor action and from within the Judiciary Committee itself.

Following Mueller’s testimony, people took to Twitter to spread the hashtag #ImpeachNow,expressing their demand for Congress to move forward with impeaching Trump. Regardless, Trump celebrated the event as a victory and believed that Mueller’s testimony was bad news for Democrats eyeing impeachment.

Some noted that impeachment proceedings would probably be stopped at the Republican-controlled Senate, which is likely by many Democrats are hesitant to begin proceedings, per The Inquisitr.

However, others worried that if Trump isn’t impeached, he will use whatever tactics he can — illegal or legal — to win the 2020 election.