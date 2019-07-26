Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Done Playing Nice’ With Jordyn Woods After James Harden Video Surfaces

Khloe Kardashian is said to be furious after Jordyn Woods was spotted dancing in front of her former boyfriend, James Harden, this week.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is harboring some bad blood for Jordyn Woods after the model allegedly hooked up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

The cheating scandal caused Khloe and Tristan to split, and Kardashian even called out Woods for kissing her man and not apologizing for her actions.

Khloe allegedly tried to take the high road when it came to the scandal, but now that Jordyn is going after another one of her former flings, Kardashian is reportedly “done playing nice.”

“Khloe thinks Jordyn has to be coming for her men, and is asking friends if Jordyn is really that hard up for guys. She thinks Jordyn is pathetic for trying to make a career out of going after her men!” an insider told the outlet.

“This is like the third guy now,” the source continued, adding that Jordyn’s also been linked to Rick Ross, whom Khloe was allegedly involved with back in 2014.

Before her cheating scandal with Thompson, Woods was the best friend of Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. However, after it was revealed that the pair had kissed, Kylie wrote Jordyn off.

The pair had been living together, with Woods staying in Jenner’s guest house. The duo was also seen going nearly everywhere together, including lavish vacations with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“If Jordyn thinks that doing all of this is going to help her rebuild her friendship with Kylie, or anyone else in the family, she is so wrong. Kylie doesn’t understand what Jordyn’s motives are right now, but said that she’s created a monster!” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is said to still be angry over Jordyn Woods’ hookup with Tristan Thompson and is refusing to forgive her for her actions.

However, Hollywood Life sources claim that Khloe would be understanding if Kylie wanted to repair her friendship with Jordyn in the future.

Loading...

However, if that is the case, Kardashian would allegedly prefer that Jenner keep Woods away from her and her family as she has “no interest” in ever making amends with Jordyn as she was simply too hurt by her betrayal.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods by following the women on social media.