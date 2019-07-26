Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Is A No-Show At Training Camp, Holdout Coming

The star running back of the Cowboys may not show up for quite some time.

Training camp is starting for all of the teams around the NFL and that only brings about drama as some players show and others don’t. For the Dallas Cowboys, they flew on the team plane to their campsite in Los Angeles on Thursday, but one player was noticeably absent. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was not on the plane, not on the field for the start of camp on Friday, and now, rumors of a holdout are swirling.

It is not always out of the question for players not to be on the team plane as they head out to their training camp locations. Some do fly out on their own and meet up with the team, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Zeke who was missing as camp started on Friday morning.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week that he expected Elliott to be on the team plane, but things didn’t work out that way.

With two years remaining on his current deal, Elliott is looking for a new deal, and it appears as if a lengthy holdout could be on the horizon. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that Zeke is looking for an extension which would pay him more than Todd Gurley.

If that’s the case, a lot of negotiating is going to need to happen as Gurley locked down a four-year deal worth $57.5 million.

Will Ezekiel Elliott hold out until the @dallascowboys pay him more than Todd Gurley? ???? #NFL https://t.co/4Wr89djghx pic.twitter.com/ZfqMdcwDUZ — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 26, 2019

On Friday morning, the first conditioning drills for the Dallas Cowboys took place and everyone immediately noticed that Elliott was nowhere to be seen. With him not showing up for the start of training camp, the team could fine him if they wish, but that would be at their discretion.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network reported via Twitter that there have been discussions between the running back and the Cowboys, but a new deal is “not close.”

Loading...

#Cowboys players have their conditioning run in a few hours, and still no sign of RB Ezekiel Elliott. But Dallas brass and Elliott’s agents have had some contract extension talks, I’m told. It’s not close. But there have been discussions. pic.twitter.com/Q5TLB4YkJ3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2019

With two years and $12.9 million remaining on his rookie contract, Ezekiel Elliott is looking to get a long-term deal locked in place. In his first three seasons in the NFL, he led the league in rushing yards per game and total overall rushing yards for 2016 and 2018.

Holdouts seem to be a pattern for big stars this year as Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints and Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers are both doing the same. They are hoping that not being present for the start of training camp will help in delivering their new deal faster, but will it? If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t careful, they may find themselves without Ezekiel Elliott for a long time if a deal isn’t struck soon.