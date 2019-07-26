Sommer Ray Shows Off Famous Booty In Skintight Dress

Sommer Ray usually posts many times a day but dropped off the map for about seven days. She came back online and revealed to fans that she had been enjoying a getaway in nature without access to the internet.

In a post since her return to Instagram, she showed off her famous booty while wearing a white, skintight dress. She posed with her back diagonally facing the camera and looked over her right shoulder. She placed her left hand on her hair, which she wore down in tight curls with blond highlights at the bottom.

The dress itself had two thin straps and fell in the mid-calf area. She completed the look with a pair of sneakers and a black purse, which she slung over her right shoulder. She wore multiple bracelets, rings, and held her phone in her right hand.

The photo garnered over 406,000 likes, with many people commenting about the captions, which promoted at $100,000 giveaway.

“I’d rather get a response from sommer [sic] than win $100,000,” said a fan, who was then lucky enough to get a response from the model when she wrote, “oh sh*ttt.”

Others complained about the contest.

“I must follow 95 people to win money? This is above me,” commented a fan.

Someone else wondered, “Did she just get hacked.”

“They must’ve paid you a LOT,” suggested another follower.

But besides that, Sommer’s fans seemed glad to hear from her after her short break from social media. The first photo in the set showed her smiling widely while holding two yellow flowers in her face to mimic her eyes. The post was geotagged in Colorado, which seemed to spur more questions.

“Where in Colorado?” asked a fan.

Another noted, “Dam [sic] i thought my home state was not that popular.”

Others asked about her birthmark on her left arm, which she’s been open about before. However, some of her followers seemed to have missed the message, as they wondered what it was.

“Omg love the birth mark,” said a fan, who seems to be clued in.

“We missed you,” said someone else.

Another person added, “Aweeee I love you so much these pictures are so cute.”

Both photos in the set were very similar with Sommer holding the same pose with the flowers. However, the second photo was more zoomed out and showed her sticking her tongue out. Behind her, you could see rolling hills with tree stumps throughout.