Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Has ‘Clean Conscience’ After Cheating Rumors

It’s been a shaky month for Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Portwood was arrested on July 5 for domestic battery when she allegedly assaulted Glennon as he held their son James, according to US Weekly.

Portwood attacked Glennon with a shoe and a machete and threatened to kill herself. Glennon claims it wasn’t the first time Portwood attacked him, per Yahoo.

Then, on July 17, Portwood shared a now-deleted post about infidelity, saying it was a choice and not a mistake. Her followers assumed that the post was in response to Glennon cheating on her.

Portwood reportedly knows Glennon was talking to another woman and that the MTV personality was devastated, a source told US Weekly recently. That source also claimed the chances of the pair getting back together are dwindling and that Portwood wants to focus on their 14-month-old son.

Now, Glennon has responded to the accusation. On Instagram yesterday, he posted an image of a blue sky with the words, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.” He captioned the photo saying, “Except baby James.”

The 35-year-old cinematographer elaborated further in the comments, saying, “I just don’t like being called a cheater when I’m not. If I cheated you wouldn’t hear a peep from me, but I’m just not that species of animal so… conscience clean.”

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Says She's 'Heartbroken' Nearly a Month After Arrest https://t.co/3SYm1btNqC — People (@people) July 24, 2019

In the post’s comments, Glennon also said that he and James would no longer be appearing on the show, although MTV hasn’t made a formal announcement in regards to that yet.

Many of Portwood’s fans responded to Glennon’s post, with one criticizing Glennon saying that he orchestrated the whole drama. He responded sarcastically saying, “Yes, you are right, my plan was destroy everything that I loved in my world.”

Yesterday, a no contact order against Portwood was allegedly lifted, meaning that if that is true then she can now have supervised visits with James. However, according to Pop Culture, the no contact order with Glennon still stands.

Glennon has filed for full custody of the child, saying that Portwood is “currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for James “due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns,” Yahoo reports.

Glennon is also seeking child support, insurance and medical expenses for injuries he sustained from Portwood’s attack.

The pair are set to appear in court again on August 22.

The couple began dating in 2017. Portwood also has a daughter, Leah, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m., ET.