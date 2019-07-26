Miley Cyrus’ Pool Bikini & Blow-Up Unicorn Rock Instagram: ‘Fun Boy Or F*ck Boy?’

Miley Cyrus has updated her Instagram following a little silence: as fans will know, the SHE IS COMING singer’s recent social media activity has mostly included promotion for her latest “Mother’s Daughter” track, plus snaps from her recent Elle feature. The 26-year-old hadn’t updated her Instagram since July 11, but Friday brought fans some new content.

On Friday, Miley updated her account with two Instagram snaps. They showed off pool vibes, colorful inflatables, and the star’s killer bikini body. Miley’s photos showed her reclining on a blow-up lounger with what appeared to be plenty more in the background. The pool itself seemed near-filled with a kaleidoscopic display of shark-face and unicorn floaties, although the one Miley was lying on only came with a rainbow semi-circle.

Miley had been photographed full length as she lay on her back with her arms behind her head. The singer was showcasing her rock-hard physique in a tiny strapless two-piece, although little seemed to suggest Miley was out to fully flaunt her body. Friday appeared to be all about the pool chilling, fun floaties, and cheeky caption. The star had named the brand of the inflatable she was snapped reclining on, although she appeared to have added a slight adult twist by playing on the brand’s name.

Fans have been going absolutely nuts.

“Love u,” one fan wrote.

“A unicornnnnn,” another said.

Comments came in by the masses: over 3,900 had been clocked within just one hour of the post going live. The update itself had racked up over 670,000 likes within the same time frame. Likes came in from celebrity faces including Modern Family actress Ariel Winter and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Buzz around Miley has been intense this month. The release of “Mother’s Daughter” brought fans a music video, plenty of promotional content, and a lot to talk about. Miley has also made headlines for her Elle feature. The interview saw Miley discuss her Hannah Montana past, losing her home in the Woolsey fires, plus her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Miley appeared to have some very progressive thoughts regarding her marriage, per her Elle interview.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow the singer’s Instagram.