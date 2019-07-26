‘Teen Mom’ Star Kayla Sessler Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Tight Red Dress As Due Date Fast Approaches

Kayla Sessler will soon be welcoming baby No. 2 into the world, but first the Teen Mom star has time to share a few more baby bump pics.

The reality television star took to Instagram this week to show off her fast-growing bump in a tight red dress. The picture was taken at a baby shower, showing Kayla posing beside beau Luke Davis III and her son Izaiah Cole Alexander.

The snap was a huge hit with fans, who said they can’t wait to meet the new addition to Kayla’s family. Many commented on how great Kayla looks in the final days of her pregnancy.

“But girl you are glowing,” one fan commented.

“You look magnificent. Can’t wait for you to show a pic of your baby girl,” another added.

As Life & Style Magazine reported, Kayla announced the pregnancy back in February, sharing that her second child was “definitely not planned.”

She even went into some very graphic detail, noting that she wasn’t feeling well and had gotten sick shortly after taking her birth control pill, which rendered it useless. Fast forward several months later, and Kayla is beaming as she prepares for Izaiah’s younger sister to enter the world.

Kayla Sessler has kept fans updated on every step of the pregnancy, showing off pictures as her baby bump continued to grow and later posting some of the first sonogram pictures of the soon-to-arrive baby girl. That includes a fairly racy set of pregnancy photos where Kayla donned lingerie as she showed off her baby bump along with Izaiah and Luke.

The attention has been a bit of a welcome alternative for the drama many of the other Teen Mom stars have been going through in recent weeks. As Kalya has been updating fans about the progress of her pregnancy, Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been dealing with some legal drama after allegations that David killed the family dog — and subsequent reports that Jenelle may have fabricated the whole thing.

Fellow Teen Mom Amber Portwood has been embroiled in legal drama as well after being charged with domestic battery. Amid this dramatic backdrown, Kayla’s pregnancy has been a bit of a bright alternative.

Kayla has said that she’s due in August, but did not announce an exact date. Fans who want to see if the Teen Mom star shares any more baby bump photos before the little girl’s arrival can keep an eye on her Instagram page.